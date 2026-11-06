Kano pilgrims board to conduct Hajj screening at LGs

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced plans to conduct screening exercises for intending pilgrims in their respective local government areas ahead of the forthcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

Director-General of the Board, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Matawalle, disclosed this while briefing journalists at his office, saying the initiative was designed to make the screening process more accessible and convenient for prospective pilgrims across the state.

He explained that the arrangement was part of the board’s efforts to strengthen administrative preparations, ensure proper documentation and educate intending pilgrims on the necessary guidelines and requirements for a successful Hajj exercise.

Matawalle also revealed that the board was making arrangements to accommodate Kano pilgrims in locations close to the Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia to enable them to perform their daily prayers and fulfil other religious obligations.

He urged intending pilgrims participating in this year’s Hajj to strictly observe the laws, regulations and guidelines of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

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The director-general emphasised the need for discipline, responsible conduct and respect for the country’s laws throughout their stay, warning pilgrims against actions capable of tarnishing the image of the state and Nigeria.

He urged them to conduct themselves as worthy ambassadors of their communities, state and country.

Matawalle expressed appreciation to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his commitment and support towards ensuring timely administrative arrangements for a successful pilgrimage.

He also commended media organisations and practitioners for their continued support and comprehensive coverage of the Board’s activities before, during and after Hajj operations.

The director-general reaffirmed the board’s commitment to improving pilgrims’ welfare.