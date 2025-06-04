Kano pilgrim dies during hajj in Saudi Arabia

A pilgrim from Kano State, Malam Shu’aibu Jibrin, has passed away in Saudi Arabia while participating in the ongoing 2025 Hajj exercise.

It was reported that Jibrin died on Tuesday at King Abdulaziz Hospital after a brief illness.

His death was confirmed by his grandson, Sama’uddin Aliyu Kadawa, who is also performing the Hajj pilgrimage.

According to Kadawa, the late Jibrin was a devoted farmer from Gargai in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State.

He stated that although Jibrin had a history of ulcer and hypertension, doctors at the hospital confirmed he suffered cardiac arrest and heart failure.

Aliyu further added, “He was okay when he left home. After he became ill, he was admitted to King Abdulaziz Hospital for two days and was discharged after his health improved.

“Unfortunately, his condition worsened again yesterday, and he was rushed back to the hospital.

“Despite the efforts of our Nigerian doctors and the medical team at the hospital, he passed away around 2:50 a.m.”

He also disclosed that Jibrin was buried in Saudi Arabia according to Islamic rites.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE