Opposition governorship candidates in Kano State have threatened legal action over the alleged denial of access to billboard spaces and campaign materials, accusing the ruling party of suppressing opposition voices ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The candidates, under the Coalition of Kano State Opposition Gubernatorial Candidates Forum (CKSOGCF), alleged that the restrictions were aimed at undermining political competition and pushing the country towards a one-party system.

The convener of the coalition and governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Nasiru Hassan, disclosed this at a press conference in Kano.

The candidates said they were united in their determination to promote what they described as a new political direction for Kano State.

Hassan said the coalition, comprising about 16 political parties, would challenge the alleged discrimination through the courts, dialogue and other lawful means.

He maintained that opposition parties had equal rights to campaign, access advertising platforms and seek the support of voters.

“We will not accept this suppressi16on in silence. We will challenge it peacefully, lawfully, and openly — through the courts, through dialogue, and through the voice of the people,” he said.

The coalition alleged that opposition parties had been denied access to billboard spaces in Kano and other states, claiming that some payments made for campaign advertisements had been refunded.

“Most of the money we gave for these billboards were returned back to us. I guess that is enough proof for everybody to see or to know that this is what is ongoing in Nigeria,” Hassan added.

The candidates, however, dismissed insinuations that the coalition was sponsored by the government, explaining that members contributed their resources to establish the alliance and organise the press conference.

They clarified that their coming together was a coalition and not a merger, stressing that member parties would retain their individual identities.

According to Hassan, the coalition would decide on its preferred presidential and governorship candidates at a later date, noting that its immediate priority was to strengthen the alliance before collectively announcing candidates it intended to endorse for the 2027 elections.

The forum also called on other political parties, candidates and political groups to join the alliance, saying it was committed to promoting peaceful politics, unity and good governance.

It urged residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and resist selling their votes, warning that electoral inducements could perpetuate hardship and poor governance.