Kano NUJ lauds Oyetunde’s appointment as national trustee

Kano State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, and his Deputy, Dr Abimbola Oyetunde, for appointing former Kano NUJ Chairman, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim, as National Trustee.

In a statement jointly signed by the Acting Chairman of the council, Comrade Mustapha Gambo Muhammad, and the Council Secretary, Abubakar Shehu Kwaru, the NUJ described the appointment as “well-deserved” and “timely”.

The council praised Comrade Abbas’s contributions to the growth of journalism in Kano and Nigeria, saying his selfless leadership made the Kano NUJ Council a “shining star” in the journalism profession across Nigeria.

The council urged Comrade Abbas to bring his wealth of experience, wisdom, talent, and tested methods into his new role to strengthen the Union nationally.

“We are confident that Comrade Abbas Ibrahim will contribute significantly to the success of NUJ, widely regarded as the voice of the voiceless in the country,” the council said. The statement also offered prayers for divine guidance and protection for the newly appointed National Trustee and other members of the National Working Committee.

The council expressed its firm belief that Comrade Abbas would not disappoint in his national role, particularly in providing strategic counsel to the NUJ leadership in their mission to reposition the Union and elevate it to greater heights.

“This singular act is a mark of respect, honour, love, affection, and confidence not only in the person of Comrade Abbas but also in the Kano NUJ family,” the statement concluded.