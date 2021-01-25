Kano NMA confirms death of three doctors, says 53 others tested positive for COVID-19

The Chairman, Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Usman Ali has confirmed that the association has lost three doctors to COVID-19.

This was just as he also confirmed that 53 other doctors tested positive in the state.

Dr Ali further disclosed that the doctors were infected while on duty and attending to patients with symptoms of the coronavirus.

He said: “Presently, we have 53 doctors who tested positive to COVID-19 and three doctors who died as a result of COVID-19 in Kano. One of the doctors who died last Monday was a consultant and epidemiologist. He died in isolation centre.”

He, therefore, stated: “We have other doctors who underwent test and came back positive but we are still compiling the data. As at now, we have 53.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…