Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that the four new emirates created by his administration have come to stay.

However, this happened to be a tactical response to comment of the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party ( NNPP) Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who disclosed recently that the incoming government to be headed by the Governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf would revisit the issue surrounding the dethronement of Malam Lamido Sanusi.

However, while speaking during the Workers’ Day celebrations held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, Ganduje said God will not bring anybody that will destroy them.

According to him, the four new emirates created by his administration have come to stay saying that anybody that will destroy them, God Almighty will not bring him to Kano state.

He told the crowds that witnessed the May Day celebration that “We assure you that these emirates were created because of you, because of your progress.”

It will be recalled that Governor Ganduje had split the Kano emirates into five and subsequently dethroned the then Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi to a remote village in Nasarawa state

Ganduje said the four new emirates are a symbol of unity, progress and well-being of the people.

According to him “even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils. I thank you all,”

“Any of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we have brought development to these places. These emirates were created for unity, progress, history, and also for the recovery of the reputation of the traditional institutions. We created them to honor the people of these regions.”

“I want to assure you that these emirates are permanent, they have come to stay.