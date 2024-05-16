The death toll from Kano mosque petrol attack in the Gezawa Mosque has risen to eight.

It be recalled how a family dispute over the sharing of inheritance prompted a 38-year-old principal suspect, Shafiu Abubakar, to set a mosque on fire.

This comes after seven more victims died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano, according to a police report.

The state police command Spokesman SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the development to press, said the victims died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the tragic incident.

According to him, “The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. during early morning prayer”.

However, a source at the Larabar-Albasawa village explained that Shafiu sprayed the mosque area with petroleum, locked the door, and set it on fire, trapping about 40 worshippers inside.

The source hinted that almost every household had a member among the affected 40 people in the village.

SP Kiyawa however disclosed that 17 victims are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

AIG Umar Mamman Sanda on Wednesday,led a delegation of security personnel, including the Commissioner of Police in the State and the Director of DSS, on a visit to the victims at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

He further disclosed; “What happened is not associated with any act of terrorism, but rather, it was a skirmish that arose as a result of inheritance sharing”.

The AIG Sands therefore stated; “The suspect was said to be not satisfied with the distribution and was reacting to that.

“He is presently with us and is giving us useful information. It is really unfortunate. He used a locally made bomb to commit the crime.”

