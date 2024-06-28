The Mobile Court attached to the Kano State Central Sanitation Committee at the State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has fined Bachirawa Abattoir in Ungogo Local Government Area the sum of N300,000 for failing to sanitize their slaughterhouse.

Equally, the court has also fined Bachirawa Onion Market the sum of two hundred thousand Naira for failing to honor and present themselves to the market despite a letter of visitation sent to them and acknowledged by their management.

Magistrate Auwal Yusuf Suleiman, who gave the order, said the butchers were found to be operating in an unhygienic environment, a situation that may threaten public health.

The court also ordered the management of the abattoir to pay the sum of N300,000 as a fine for non-compliance with sanitation law and the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

However, the abattoir was found operating in an unhygienic environment, with no water, which is key to clearing the blood stains. This may pose a threat to public health because consuming such meat could be dangerous to people’s health, the court said.

The court imposed a N100,000 fine on them for failing to show up during the visitation and another N100,000 for finding the market in an unhygienic state.

Additionally, the court directed that an invitation order should be served to the management of the onion market to present themselves to the court and explain why none of the management showed up during the committee’s visit.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Alhaji Nasiru Sule Garo, has urged people in the state to complement government efforts in sanitizing their environment and to ensure total clearance and desilting of all their drainages as heavy rainfall is expected during the current rainy season.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mahmoud Bello Bari, urged the management of Waziri Shehu Gidado General Hospital to ensure professionalism in their activities, especially while interacting with patients and handling medical waste.

He said that the Environment Ministry would officially write to the management of the hospital regarding the mismanagement of medical waste, environmental sanitation, and ways of interacting with patients.

The Commissioner then disclosed that the state government has set up a ministerial committee on the proper clearance of major and minor drainages in the state.