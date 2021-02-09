Kano-Maradi rail line to transport 9,364 passengers, 3,000 tons of freight daily ― Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that the just flagged off Kano-Maradi rail line will provide a huge transportation base for both passengers and freight in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Groundbreaking of the rail project in Kastina State, Amaechi revealed that “this project will reach substantial completion in the year 2023 when it will be ready to handle passenger and freight daily traffic forecast of 9,364 passengers and approximately 3,000 metric tons of freight on return trips between Kano and Maradi.

“There is no doubt that this route when linked with the ongoing Lagos – Kano railway project on completion, will generate higher traffic volumes and revenue.”

He said: “The construction project is going to be handled by Messrs Mota-Engil Nigeria Limited with the support of European Export Credit Agencies and Development Finance Institutions and the involvement of local capacities and resources in line with the Presidential order on local content.

“Mr President has approved for the development of other railway infrastructure and related projects that are of significance to the nation’s socio-economic growth and bring the Nigerian economy to become a key player in the region and globally.

“The objective here is to establish a railway network that is sustainable and strong to serve as a transportation backbone and open a new path to positive economic transformation,” the Minister stated.

Amaechi noted that “the scope of this project having its corridor within Kano, Katsina, Jigawa states and a 25Km extension into the Niger Republic involves the construction of single-track standard gauge rail line with an alignment of approximately 284Km traversing Kano – Dambatta – Kazaure – Shargelle – Mashi – Daura – Katsina – Jibiya – Maradi and a 94Km branch line from Kano to Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State.

“The entire network of this project has 15 railway stations of different categories with major stations of approximately 3,000 peak passenger capacity in cities of Kano and Katsina and stations of standard category in Kazaure, Daura, Jibiya and Dutse and minor stations in Dambatta, Shargelle and Mashi as well as halt stations in Kunya, Kano airport, Muduru, Dadara and in the Niger Republic at Annol Mata and Maradi.

“The rail line is also provided with accessories and special installations including Power and Water Supply schemes, Signalling System & Communication in GSM-Railway, Freight yards, Rolling stock depots and maintenance workshops,” he stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

