Kano LG election: APC wins 44 chairmanship, 484 councillorship seats

Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) Chairman, Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka, declared that the All Progressive Congress (APC) won all the 44 local government and 484 councillorship seats in the Saturday LG election.

He added that a total of 2,350,577 persons cast their votes during the election held in the state.

Briefing journalists at the KANSIEC headquarters on Sunday, Prof. Sheka described the turn out for the election as impressive but agreed that there were pockets of skirmishes which were not pronounced.

According to him, the exercise which has been described as peaceful by civil society organisations (CSOs) and all the accredited observers, produced a victory for APC.

He appreciated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for giving KANSIEC a free hand to organise the election without interference.

Prof. Sheka also commended all security agencies for playing vital roles to ensure that the election was peaceful and orderly.

It would be recalled that there was an impressive turnout of voters during the Saturday Local Government election across the 44 Local Government Areas of Kano State.

