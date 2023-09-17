The Minister of Transport, Saidu Alkali, has called on the contractors handling the Kano-Lagos standard gauge railway that the materials they used will make the rail lines easy to vandalise.

Alkali urged the contractors to use anti-theft clips instead of the metal clips they presently use to hold the rail track.

Speaking at Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Senator Alkali added, “We came to see by ourselves; seeing is believing. We can appraise the performance of the contractors of the Kaduna-Kano rail project.”

According to him ‘” You can see as we stand here, we started making some little observations in the clips they are using. We asked them to use anti-theft clips so that they cannot be easily removed”

He noted, ” Although this project has security challenges, we will collaborate with security to ensure we deliver the project to Nigerians in the shortest possible time.”

Earlier, Mark Zoe, the project coordinator of China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), disclosed that the project had reached 22.6 per cent completion.

While speaking, on behalf of the contractors, he lamented the security challenge in the area and asked for collaboration with the military,

He hinted that two of their staff were kidnapped along with Tashar Yari in Makarfi LGA of Kaduna State in the last two months.

