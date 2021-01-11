Kano-Katsina-Niger Republic railway: Amaechi signs $1.9bn MOU with contractor

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the contractor, Mota-Engil Group, over the construction of the $1.9 billion 283.750 kilometres Kano-Maradi standard gauge railway.

Amaechi on Monday in Abuja signed on behalf of the Federal Government while the Managing Director, Mota- Engil, Antonio Gvoea signed on behalf of the contracting firm.

The new railway corridor which is to be located in northern Nigeria will run through three states: Kano, Jigawa and Katsina and through Niger territory as far as Maradi.

Other locations that will be affected by the railway in Nigeria are Danbatta, Kazaure, Daura, Mashi, Katsina and Jibiya.

According to the Director of Press, Eric Ojiekwe, the minister said the 283.750-kilometre railway, besides developing freight and passenger transport as it will be integrated with road transport, will make a great contribution to the local economy as well as an important development in the social sector.

The project duration is for 36 months and the contract type is Engineering, Procurement and Construction.

