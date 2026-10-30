Kano: KAROTA arraigns TikToker over alleged defamatory videos against officials

The Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has arraigned a suspected TikToker, Rabi’u Sani Zage, before a magistrate court over alleged defamation of its personnel through video clips circulated on social media.

According to a press release issued on Friday, 30 October 2026, by KAROTA’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim Sharada, the defendant was accused of recording and broadcasting videos of agency officials while on duty, allegedly with the intention of portraying them negatively and subjecting them to public ridicule.

The agency alleged that Zage frequently recorded such videos and posted them live on TikTok alongside comments considered injurious to the reputation of its personnel.

It further stated that the defendant had been apprehended on several occasions while engaging in the alleged acts.

Zage was arraigned on eight counts bordering on defamation of character and related offences against KAROTA personnel. He reportedly pleaded guilty to all eight counts and was remanded in correctional custody pending further proceedings.

The case was adjourned until Monday, 2 November 2026, when Magistrate Court No. 7, Noman’s Land, presided over by Magistrate Halima Wali, is expected to deliver its judgment.

The court also adjourned the defendant’s bail application, which was moved by his counsel, until the same date for a ruling.

KAROTA recalled that the defendant had previously signed an undertaking at the Farm Centre Police Division, promising to desist from actions allegedly aimed at tarnishing the image of its personnel, particularly officers deployed to strategic traffic control points across Kano metropolis.

However, the agency alleged that he continued with the activity despite the undertaking.

The agency reiterated its position against actions it considers harmful to the reputation of its personnel while carrying out their official duties.