The Labour Party has described the judgment by a State High Court in Kano overturning her victory in Abia as “inconsequential”.

The Labour Party said in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh that the judgment emanated from the court that has no jurisdiction over the matter and this, rendered it ineffectual.

The statement reads: “The judgment is not only inconsequential but also laughable and holds no water.

“The court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain an election matters at a time when elections have since been concluded and winners emerged.

“The Kano Court is also not a tribunal which has the constitutional powers to entertain pre-election matters.

“The two respondents in the matter are Labour Party and INEC. No individual is mentioned in the matter and no court can grant any relief that is not sought for.

“So we lose no sleep on the black market judgment as we will soon direct our lawyers to approach the Appeal Court to vacate the ill-conceived judgment.

“Labour Party has repeatedly raised the alarm of the plots by the opposition parties to ensure that Labour Party is engulfed in crisis. Few weeks ago, we alerted Nigerians of plots to hijack the party and by extension, target all our cases in the tribunal.

“We have since produced evidences of the letters initiated by Akingbade to various tribunals asking for withdrawal of cases before them.

“For the upteempth time, Samuel Akingbade, Lamidi Apapa, Abayomi Arabambi and everyone in that camp have ceased to be representing Labour Party in whatever capacity and statement serves as a disclaimer on them and for the information of Nigerians.”

The party further stated that it was alarmed at the judgment which was procured within 48 hours while the parties were not served.





