Kano is Nigeria’s leading state in female education —Umar, Commissioner for Women Affairs 

Dr. Malama Zahra’u Umar is the Commissioner for Women Affairs in Kano State. In this interview by SEGUN KASALI, she shares the issues confronting women in her state, resolution strategies and other issues.

You studied Islamic Studies at the Bayero University up to PhD level. How have you been able to adapt the skills in your portfolio?

I started primary school at Ginginyu Primary School when I was a young child. Later, I studied Arabic and Islamic Studies at the Women Teachers Arabic College in Kano. That opened doors for me, allowing me to pursue a degree in Islamic studies. I also believe that my Arabic upbringing has aided me in obtaining the skills I have in Islamic Studies up to the PhD level.

As Commissioner in the Ministry of Women Affairs, what would you say are the challenges confronting women in your state?

Poverty remains the most pressing issue for women in our communities. Women suffer a great deal because of Nigeria’s high unemployment rate. Their men are barely able to meet their own needs. So, they go to great lengths to support their families. As a result, they are vulnerable to societal threats.

What strategies are you putting in place to ensure women in the state live above these challenges?

In Kano State, our development strategy has always been and will continue to be empowerment. The state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been ensuring that women are empowered in the state. Thousands of women in Kano State have been empowered and we will continue to do so, whether by financial means or through skill development, to help them prosper and provide for their families.

Why do you think gender-based violence is still much around us in Nigeria?

The biggest factor why gender-based violence is still here is the lack of proper laws and policies that support women. It may be civil, psychological, or a variety of other issues. And also the lack of implementation of the laws and policies.

School drop-out rate is high amongst the female gender. What do you think are the factors responsible for this?

Kano is Nigeria’s leading state in terms of female education. We have seen how the Kano State government launched a free and compulsory education system for girls, and how the incidence of school dropouts has decreased dramatically. Most of the girls who drop out do so because they are unable to afford their school fees. There is also a cultural and traditional barrier in our society, which causes them to drop out of school, and we have been working with traditional and religious leaders to sensitise and enlighten the communities about the dangers of dropping out of school.

According to data, Nigeria’s 40 million women of childbearing age (between 15 and 49 years of age) suffer a disproportionally high level of health issues surrounding birth. Why this?

One of the leading causes of childbirth problems has been lack of adequate health education, lack of access to healthcare facilities and many more. But we have recently seen how the government and non-governmental organisations are working hard to enlighten women in rural areas, where most of the problem happens. In Kano, the state ministry of health, our ministry, and other non-governmental organisations are collaborating with stakeholders in rural areas to address the issue.

Women are not well represented in the parliament across the states of the country. Are there implications for this?

Lack of female representation in Nigeria’s parliament has serious consequences, one of which is that most women’s issues are not addressed in a timely and effective way because there aren’t enough women to advocate for and struggle for their rights.

How can they come out of this?

The only way we can overcome our lack of representation is through education as well as ensuring that women break down barriers to completely engage in politics and other ways to ensure that they have a say in decision-making across the country.

