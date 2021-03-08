Kano identifies 509 health facilities as COVID-19 vaccination centres

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that for the effective administration of COVID-19 vaccine, the state will kick-off sensitisation of stakeholders with the security agencies, being one of the categories of the frontline population.

This was just as the Lead of the state Technical Response Team, Dr Tijjani Hussaini, disclosed that “in Kano, we have identified 509 health facilities, that will be used as COVID-19 vaccination centres.”

He made the assertion at the sensitisation meeting which was held at Ante-Chamber, government house, Kano, on Monday, with the participation of heads of security agencies including Police, Army, Airforce, Nigerian Civil Defense, Immigration Services, Correctional Centres, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Department of State Security, State Hisbah Board, among others.

However, during the meeting, Ganduje reveals that “the COVID-19 vaccine will follow the same pattern on how to reach the public with what was obtained during the polio vaccine. We also need to follow the same pattern with that of our effort during the first wave of the COVID-19.”

He said: “Our health workers are well trained for that. As they are recognized to be one of the best in the country. They performed wonderfully well before and during the first wave of the pandemic. They are still sustaining the tempo.”

He also assured that the state government, alongside all the stakeholders, would do their best to see that “during this last lap of the fight against COVID-19, we win the fight again. In fact, we are ready for this stage, the final stage.”

In his presentation captioned “COVID-19 Vaccine: Roll Out Plan in Kano State,” Dr Hussaini further explained that: “We will use Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital and Dala Orthopedic Hospital.”

Dr Hussaini hinted that there would be four phases for the proposed vaccination exercise in the state, explaining that: “The first phase will focus on frontline health workers, the second phase focuses on the remaining health workers and people above 50 years, the third phase will focus on people with underlying health issues and the fourth phase will focus on other target population.”

He also emphasized the need for people to register online so that the federal government could make the vaccine available as possible for the state.

In his presentation, a renown Professor of Public Health, Mukhtar Gandanya, from Bayero University, Kano, titled “COVID-19 Vaccine: Facts, Misconception and Myths,” scientifically explained that the vaccine is safe and debunked all rumours surrounding its safety.

Governor Ganduje assured that all categories of people would be involved in the sensitisation programmes, that would follow with intervals. The second category for the sensitisation meeting after security agencies is health-related professional associations.

