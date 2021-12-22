Kano Hisbah to quiz parents of Miss Nigeria over her participation in beauty contest

Commander of Islamic police known as Hisbah in Kano State, Sheik Harun Ibn Sina, has said the outfit would quiz parents of winner of Miss Nigeria beauty contest, Shatu Garko, over her participation in the beauty pagent.

The 18-year-old beat 18 others to win the 44th edition of the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant that took place on 17 December 2021 and she was the first woman in Hijab to win the competition.

Hisbah said the reason for inviting the parents of the lady for questioning was to let them know that it is unislamic for their daughter to partake in any beauty contest.

“We (Hisbah) have confirmed that Shatu Garko is a Muslim from Kano State and her parents are from Garko Local Government Area. Kano is a Sharia state and this is why we will not allow the matter to go like that,” he said.

“We will invite the parents to warn them about the actions of their daughter and the fact dat what she did was illegal in Islam in case they don’t know so that she will not continue that path and also stop other girls copying her.” he told BBC News Pidgin.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.