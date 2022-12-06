Kano Hisbah intercepts over 18,000 bottles of beer

Kano State Hisbah Board said it has intercepted a vehicle loaded with over 18,000 bottles of assorted beer at Gwarzo local government area of Kano.

Commander General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Dr Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano while speaking with pressmen said that the truck containing the beer was intercepted at Gwarzo road on its way to Kano.

According to him, the law establishing Kano State Hisbah Board prohibits the sale and consumption of beer and other intoxicants in any part of the state.

It will be recalled that in February 2022 the board destroyed over three million bottles of assorted beer, worth millions of naira after securing a court order.

He, however, disclosed that the board, as of now, has over 10 trucks loaded with beer in its custody, and would follow due process to secure a court order for the destruction of the intoxicants.

He said the agency had also intensified campaigns and advocacy visits to enlighten the public about the dangers of engaging in immoral activities.

Sheikh Ibn Sina commended the head of the anti-intoxicants unit and his team for their tireless efforts in mitigating the spread of beer and other harmful drugs in the state.





Earlier, the head of anti intoxicants unit, Malam Jamilu Muhammad Yakasai, said the vehicle was apprehended after a tip-off by a good Samaritan on its way to Kano through Gwarzo local government area with thousands of bottles of assorted beer.

He then assured that the unit would not relent in its efforts of ensuring that beer consumption becomes history.