In bid to prohibit the mixing of males and females during events, the Kano State Hisbah Board has banned male Disc Jockeys (DJs) from officiating at female-dominated events across the state.

The Commander General of the board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, disclosed this at a recent meeting with representatives of DJs in the state.

“As an Islamic state, it is unacceptable for us to allow the indiscriminate mixing of males and females at the same event. This can promote and spread immorality,” Daurawa said.

Reacting to the development, the representative of the DJs, Ibrahim Abdullahi, also known as DJ Farawa, commended the board for inviting and advising them on the new guidelines introduced to guide their business.

“We are happy with the invitation from the Hisbah Board to our union of DJs. They have given us guidelines on the sanctity of prayer times during events and the need to prevent the mixing of males and females during those events,” he said.

Ibrahim noted that all DJs performing in the state must adhere to the new guidelines issued by the board to avoid being sanctioned.

He further warned that non-registered DJs performing in the state would not be protected by the union if they were found to have violated the Hisbah guidelines.

