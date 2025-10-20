Kano Hisbah arrests man for attempted trafficking of two women

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a 43-year-old man, identified as Abubakar Adodo, from Fagge Local Government Area of the state capital, for allegedly attempting to traffic two women to foreign countries.

The arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by the Kano State Hisbah Board and other security agencies to combat human trafficking and safeguard the moral and social well-being of the state.

Making this known in an audio message made available to the press in Kano, the Deputy Commander General of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Mujahid Aminudeen Abubakar, said the operation was carried out by the Officer-in-Charge of Motor Parks Operations following a tip-off from good Samaritans.

According to him, “The victims, 22-year-old Hajara Ismail from Funtua, Katsina State, and 33-year-old Bilkisu Haruna from Kofar Marusa, Katsina, were intercepted alongside the suspect at a motor park while preparing to travel to Lagos.”

He added that from Lagos, they reportedly planned to proceed to Somalia through the Benin Republic in search of what they described as “greener pastures” in Arabian countries.

Sheikh Mujahid further disclosed that the suspect and the two women have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation.

He stated that the Hisbah Board would not relent in its efforts to rid Kano of social vices and criminal activities, particularly those that exploit vulnerable women and youths.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to take greater responsibility for their children, especially young girls, warning that many victims of illegal migration often end up in forced prostitution, drug trafficking, or exploitative labour abroad.

“Parents must not hand over their daughters to unpatriotic elements who deceive them with promises of a better life overseas,” Sheikh Mujahid cautioned.

