Metro

Kano Hisbah arrests Islamic chemist operator over alleged unauthorised marriage

Kola Oyelere
Hisbah in Jigawa,

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a young Islamic chemist operator, Sunusi Sabi’u Zakariyya, over his alleged involvement in an unauthorised marriage involving a girl identified as Zainab, who reportedly fled Kebbi State to Kano.

The arrest has drawn attention to the activities of the Hisbah Board, particularly its enforcement of Islamic moral regulations and supervision of marriage-related matters in Kano State.

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Zakariyya, who operates an Islamic chemist in Kano, was reportedly apprehended by Hisbah officials following allegations that he was involved in a marriage arrangement with Zainab, whose movement from Kebbi State to Kano reportedly raised concerns.

However, details surrounding the relationship between the two and the circumstances of the alleged marriage remain unclear.

The incident has also raised questions about what prompted Zainab to leave Kebbi State for Kano and the specific circumstances that led to Zakariyya’s arrest.

As of the time of filing this report, the Hisbah Board had not issued a detailed official statement explaining the alleged offence or outlining the next steps in its investigation.

Further details are expected to emerge as the authorities provide more information about the circumstances surrounding the case.

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