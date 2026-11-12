Kano guber: NDC’s Gwarzo appoints Sagagi as campaign DG

The Kano State governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has appointed Gwani Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi as Director-General of his 2027 Governorship Campaign Organisation.

The appointment was announced in a press release issued to journalists on Wednesday by Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, spokesperson for the NDC governorship candidate.

The statement, signed by Shuaibu, was made available to the press in Kano.

Sagagi, a seasoned politician, businessman and public administrator, has held several strategic positions in Kano State, including Chief of Staff at the Government House and Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry.

He also served as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State.

In a related development, Alhaji Adamu Ali Ibrahim Kibiya has been appointed Secretary of the Campaign Directorate.

Kibiya, a grassroots politician and former commissioner, is expected to bring his experience in public administration and political mobilisation to the campaign.

Similarly, Engr. Sunusi Usman Dambatta has been named Deputy Director-General of the Campaign Council.

Dambatta, an engineer and committed politician, has been actively involved in political activities.

According to the statement, the appointments are aimed at strengthening the campaign’s leadership structure, improving grassroots mobilisation and providing strategic direction ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The statement added that all the appointments take immediate effect.

It further disclosed that the full membership of the campaign council would be announced soon.