Femi Akinyemi

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed concerns about alleged attempts to declare the governorship election in Kanos state inconclusive.

Speaking to journalists in the early hours of Monday morning, the former governor called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “do the right thing” as his party is in the lead at the INEC collation centre.

He, therefore, called for fairness as he would not want any form of chaos, following an announcement of results in the state.

