The Kano state government delegation, led by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Halilu Baba Dantiye, has expressed government’s commitment to resolve the impasse between the state Correspondent chapel, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, which led to the announcement by the chapel to boycott all government’s activities

However, the state government, the leadership of the chapel and it’s members met on Tuesday evening to discuss the ongoing impasse between the two parties.

The meeting was held at the NUJ press centre and was attended by top government officials and members of the Correspondents’ Chapel executives.

The state commissioner for information, however, disclosed at the meeting that “Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration acknowledged the importance of a free and independent press in a democratic society and assured the journalists of its willingness to address their concerns.

He said he would listen to the grievances of members of the chapel for an onward report and recommendations to the governor.

According to Dantiye, the governor had expressed concern over the development and directed him to immediately meet with the members of the chapel for an amicable resolution of the matter.

“I want to first of all convey the goodwill of the governor, who also expressed readiness for amicable resolution of the matter. As a member of the State Executive Council and a Commissioner for Information, I have a stake in meet you on behalf of the government.

“After the deliberation, I assure you that I will write a comprehensive report and recommendations to the governor.

“This will culminate into a bigger meeting, hopefully with His Excellency hearing directly from you and taking a stance.

“I am very happy about how you received me. The meeting was indeed fruitful and by God’s grace, we would reach the promised land.”

The Correspondent Chapel leadership, led by its Chairman, Aminu Ahmad Garko, appreciated the government’s gesture and reiterated their commitment to professional and factual reporting.

Garko expressed happiness over the state government’s willingness to address the concerns of the members of the correspondent chapel.

He said that the crucial meeting on Tuesday evening is expected to pave the way for another round of meetings in the next couple of days in a steady march to resolve the issue at stake.

“We are still on our stand not to participate in all government affairs, be it from the state executive, legislative, and judicial as well as the emir and 44 LGAs of the state.