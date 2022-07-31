Kano govt unveils Nigeria learning passport, targets 25m students by 2025

Kano State government has unveiled Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) for its students in Primary and Upper Basic Classes, this gesture will afford no fewer than 25 million students, being able to utilize the application by the end of 2025.

It is also established that the pupils can register through a known GSM line to access over 10,000 resources available in the system remotely at their convenience.

However, this NLP is an electronic distant learning platform fortified with both audio and video for intended beneficiaries for self-based learning.

Disclosing this to pressmen in Kano, the team leader, Nasiru Abdullahi Kwalli, said that the universal programme is a joint partnership between Microsoft as host, technical support from UNICEF, and the bulk of financial support comes from World Bank.

According to him, the application that has language switches to accommodate mother tongue was designed to cater for emergencies when schools are not accessible, stressing that no fewer than 25million pupils are expected to utilize the application by the end of 2025.

He noted that the universal self-based learning devise allowed each state to develop its local content and upload it at the website for the benefit of her local students.

His words, “It enable state to develop their local content and host it. We have content developers, productions studio where local content are develop and uploaded in the website.”

However, Mr. Kwalli, who was flanked at the ceremony by other members of the technical committee revealed that the application was designed to work both online or offline for students.

Mr. Kwalli said, “The advent of COVID-19 forced policy planners to come up with solutions that would enable students access to learning at their convenience during emergency.

He disclosed the module has a self assessment that will enable pupils assess their performance at the end of each lesson.

He further disclosed that already Kano state government has provided no fewer than 800 laptops for a start in about 20 schools, adding that there are ongoing training of teachers to spread the knowledge across the state to bridge the digital divide.

He then assured that Kano State Government has assured its readiness to provide the infrastructure to balance the facility gap, adding that the device is flexible and compliant in both urban and remote areas.

