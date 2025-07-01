Kano govt to review masterplan to boost healthy society, commerce, tourism

The Kano State Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Alhaji AbdulJabbar Mohammed Umar, has announced the government’s plan to review the Kano State Masterplan as part of efforts to reposition the state into a befitting mega city.

He said the review is aimed at enhancing commerce, innovation, tourism, and overall development of the state.

According to the Commissioner, the updated masterplan will incorporate modern urban elements to ensure Kano remains a thriving hub for commerce, innovation, and culture.

He disclosed this while declaring open a one-day stakeholder engagement workshop on the Kano Metropolitan City Masterplan Review, held in Kano on Tuesday.

The Commissioner emphasized the need to preserve Kano’s rich heritage while advancing development.

“As we review the masterplan, we must prioritize the preservation of our historical sites, including the ancient city walls that have stood the test of time. Despite past threats of bastardization and destruction, the current review must consider the sanctity and preservation of these landmarks. They are not only a testament to our glorious past but also a source of pride for our people,” he said.

He further stated that the revised masterplan will promote sustainable development by balancing growth with environmental protection and enhancing infrastructure—particularly roads, transportation, and public services.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Town Planner Muhammad Yahuza, described the workshop as:

“An important engagement with stakeholders and partners who have come together to discuss, cross-fertilize ideas, and strategize on creating a new masterplan that aligns with modern development while preserving our heritage and planning for the future.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), Architect Hauwa Hassan, reiterated the vision of transforming Kano into a world-class city.

“Our vision is to make Kano a hub for commerce, innovation, and tourism,” she said.

She explained that the workshop aims to help transform Kano into a modern, organized, technology-driven, commercially vibrant, investment-friendly, and tourist-attractive city.

According to her, the objectives of the masterplan review include revitalizing existing neighborhoods through urban renewal, enhancing infrastructure with modern amenities, encouraging sustainable development by balancing growth with environmental protection, and promoting economic growth by fostering investment and entrepreneurship.

Hassan noted that the review will serve as a roadmap for Kano’s future, integrating both past achievements and future aspirations.