Kano govt to recruitment 56 medical doctors

Kano State government is set to recruit 56 medical doctors in an effort towards enhancement of the Primary Health Care Sector in the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by Public Relation Officer (PRO), Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board (KSPHCMB), Alhaji Maikudi Muhammad Marafa, on Tuesday in Kano.

While briefing the prospective candidates that applied for the post during the commencement of an aptitude test, Executive Secretary, KSPHCMB, Dr Tijjani Hussain, urged the candidates to prepare for the challenges ahead.

According to him, the successful candidates will be trained on the aspect of leadership, data management as well as on various primary healthcare activities.

He, therefore, enjoined them to be committed and dedicated when they are successful as staff of the State Primary Health Care Management Board.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…