Kano govt to probe death of two students

The Kano State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ali Haruna Makoda, has ordered an investigation into the death of two students of Government Boarding Secondary School Bichi, who were allegedly attacked by fellow students using local metal objects.

According to a police statement, the school’s principal, Yusuf Ado Yakasai, said that a group of senior students allegedly lured four of their schoolmates into a hostel around 11:30 p.m. and violently assaulted them.

The victims were identified as Hamza Idris (19), an SS3B student; Umar Yusuf (18), SS2C; Ibrahim Ibrahim, SS2B; and Aliyu M. Nasir, SS2C.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Bashir Baffa Muhammad, assured that the investigation would be fair and transparent, promising that justice would be served for all parties involved.

He cautioned students to be vigilant and avoid taking the law into their own hands, advising them to report any concerns to the school authority.

The incident reportedly followed a decision by senior students to punish the deceased for allegedly committing an offence.

It was reported that the attackers reportedly accused the victims of engaging in “unnatural offences,” a term often used to imply alleged acts of homosexuality.

All four students were rushed to Bichi General Hospital, where Idris and Yusuf were pronounced dead on arrival.

While other two victims, Ibrahim and Nasir, remain hospitalised and are reportedly responding to treatment.

However, the Permanent Secretary sympathised with the families of the deceased, extending condolences on behalf of the Kano State Government and praying for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.

The Director of Secondary Schools, Abbas Abdullahi, expressed concern over the incident, emphasising that students must not misuse their privileges and take the law into their own hands.

However, the Kano State government has promised to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth behind the tragic incident.

Twelve students have so far been arrested in connection with the deadly assault.

Those in custody include: Suleman Abdullahi, Ahmad Sanusi, Lawan Alasan Tambai, Aliyu Idris, and Abubakar Abdulaziz (all of SS3A); Ibrahim Nura and Hamza Isiyaku (SS3B); Usaini Mamuda, Masaudu Idris, and Yasir Murtala (SS3C); and Abubakar Muhammad (SS3D).

The Kano State Police Command says investigations are ongoing and that all suspects found culpable will be charged in court and prosecuted by the law.

“This is a tragic and deeply concerning incident. We are working diligently to ensure justice is served for the victims and their families,” a police spokesperson said.

