Kano govt to immortalise Abubakar Rimi, approves N20bn for projects 

The Kano State Government declared it would immortalise former Governor Abubakar Rimi, and also approved a total sum of N20 billion for capital projects.

The decision was taken at the 2nd special Executive Council Meeting held on Thursday, under the leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

At the meeting, the Executive Council deliberated on several critical issues of governance and development and accordingly approved the release of N20.3 billion for the execution of key infrastructure and public service projects across the state.

The Executive Council approved the revocation and re-award of the contract for the completion of the 5-kilometre dualised road in Bebeji Local Government Area at the cost of N3,227,794,465.48.

A statement issued by the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, said similarly, the Council approved the revocation and re-award of contract for the completion of the 5-kilometre dualised road in Tudun Wada Local Government Area at the cost of N4,603,280,754.29.

The Executive Council also approved the revocation and re-award of the contract for the completion of the 5-kilometre dualised road in Garun Mallam Local Government Area at the cost of N4,047,034,359.38.

In a similar development, the Council approved the revocation and re-award of contract for the completion of the 5-kilometre dualised road in Madobi Local Government Area at the cost of N4,107,531,687.78.

Furthermore, the Council approved the award of contract for the completion of the 5-kilometre dualised road in Tsanyawa Local Government Area at the cost of N3,424,883,490.12.

In honour of the late former Governor of Kano State, the Executive Council under the leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf, approved the construction of an auditorium hall at the NLC Headquarters along Katsina Road at the cost of N284,551,722.42, and shall be named after the late Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Mohammadu Abubakar Rimi, the first Governor to initiate the celebration of 1st May, of every year as workers day

The Council also approved the reconstruction of a burnt masjid and an Islamiyya school building with an office block, renovation of a six-seater toilet facility, a motorised solar-powered borehole with overhead tank—all at Tiga Gadan in Gezawa Local Government Area—at the total cost of N151,863,895.97.

Also approved was the general renovation of all offices within the Cabinet Office at the cost of N517,349,334.45.

On policy matters, the Executive Council considered and expressed deep sympathy with the victims of recent rainstorms and windstorms that severely affected residents in Gani, Masu, and Sitti Wards of Sumaila Local Government Area, as well as Doguwa Local Government Area and other parts of the state. In response, the Council approved the constitution of a committee to be chaired by the Honourable Commissioner of Public Procurement, Project Monitoring and Evaluation, to assess the extent of the damage and recommend appropriate action.

“The Council also deliberated on the dilapidated condition of the abattoir at Zawaciki, a project previously raised by His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The Council noted with dismay the alleged vandalisation of the facility by the previous administration, and therefore approved the constitution of a high-powered committee to investigate and submit recommendations on the appropriate actions. The Council has also considered the construction of a modern abattoir, with a view to provide more job opportunities and economic activities in the State

“The Kano State Government remains committed to delivering on its promises to the people through transparent, accountable, and impactful governance,” the statement added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE