Kano govt tasks LG chairmen on management of public fund

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has tasked the 44 local government chairmen in the state to execute developmental projects and be vigilant in managing public funds, emphasising the need for openness and good governance in leadership.

The governor made this call at the opening of a four-day retreat organised by the Kano State Government in conjunction with ANHI Consultants International, held at the Barcelona Hotel in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Aminu Bello Sani, a copy made available to newsmen in Kano.

He said, “Transformational leadership is critical in promoting development and combating corruption at the grassroots level.”

He noted that “effective governance at the local level requires a commitment to integrity and probity. It demands leaders who are honest, accountable, and dedicated to serving the people.”

The retreat, themed ‘Anti-Corruption, Financial Fraud, Transformational Leadership, and Ethical Values in the Workplace’, brought together local government officials, including chairmen, secretaries, directors of personnel management, house leaders, and treasurers, to focus on the importance of ethical leadership and good governance.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Yusuf, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Tajo Othman, said the training provided for local government officials is designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive development and progress in their communities as well as to uphold the highest standards of ethics and morality.

Governor Yusuf then urged local government leaders to prioritise developmental projects such as the provision of feeder roads, ensuring access to primary healthcare services, school construction and renovation, portable water supply, and ensuring the construction of public toilets across densely populated places to address the issue of open defecation.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Local Government, Hajiya Fatima Adamu Barde, expressed her profound gratitude to Governor Yusuf for his commitment to ensuring fairness, justice, and responsible leadership at the grassroots level.

The Chairperson of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kano State and Chairlady of Tudun Wada Local Government Area, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yushe’u Soja, welcomed participants to the training program and urged the 44 Local Government Chairmen to fully engage with the proceedings.

Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Gusau, a consultant with ANHI, commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration for its proactive approach to enhancing leadership capacity, ethical governance, and institutional excellence at the grassroots level.

Earlier, the elder statesman and technocrat Dr Akim Baba Ahmad extolled Governor Yusuf’s responsible leadership, praying for his upliftment in governance after completing two terms in office.

Ahmad also charged the Local Government Chairmen to fear Allah in their undertakings and adopt the spirit of teamwork to move their communities to greater levels.

He noted that the “retreat is a testament to the Kano State Government’s commitment to promoting good governance, citizen engagement, and community development in the state.”

“By working together, local government officials can harness their collective energy and expertise to drive innovation and progress and build stronger, more resilient communities,” he said

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

