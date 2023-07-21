The Kano State government has ordered the immediate suspension of three principals of public secondary schools for dereliction of duty.

This action comes as the government also directed that four teachers at GGSS Kwa and two at GASS Dawanau be queried for truancy.

The State Commissioner for Education, Alh. Umar Haruna Doguwa, announced this shortly after visiting the schools between 9-10 a.m. today (Friday), where he discovered that the affected principals had not reported to their duty posts.

However, in a statement signed by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, Kano, Alhaji Ameen K. Yassar, the schools affected are G.G.S.S. Dawanau, G.G.S.S. Kwa, and G.A.S.S. Dawanau, all in Dawakin Tofa local government area.

He warned that “The action of these principals and teachers depicts unseriousness. We are a serious government, and we will not allow uncommitted people to ruin our plans for education.”

However, the Commissioner has directed that the Principal of G.G.S.S. Harbau, Tsanyawa local government, be rewarded for her diligence.

The statement quoted, “From the checks he conducted, all three officers have routinely absconded from work on Fridays, for quite some time.

“This administration will not condone truancy, lateness, or any form of official misconduct; therefore, these principals are suspended forthwith,” he said.

Alhaji Doguwa further directed that new and competent principals be posted to the three schools immediately to ensure that academic activities are not disrupted.

