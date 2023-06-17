Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to enhancing the existing diplomatic relationship between Kano State and the French Republic.

He made this pledge during a meeting with the French Ambassador to Nigeria at the government house.

Speaking on behalf of the state Governor, his Deputy Aminu Gwarzo highlighted the efforts of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in establishing and maintaining a progressive relationship with the French Government.

Gwarzo specifically mentioned the establishment of French-speaking secondary schools by Sen. Kwankwaso in Madobi town and two others in the Republic of Niger.

The Deputy governor then assured the French Ambassador that the Kano State government would carefully review all the proposed projects.

“Subsequently, the state government will send an invitation to the French government to discuss ways of implementing these projects,” disclosed Abdussalam.

During the occasion, the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, explained that the delegation’s visit to Kano aimed to propose various development projects to the state government, with the goal of creating job opportunities and boosting the state’s economic status.

Blatmann also noted that the French government has been engaged in agricultural cooperation in the private sector for a long time, emphasizing the promotion of agricultural technical education and apprenticeships for women.

Blatmann disclosed that the French government, through the French Agency for Development, has invested close to three billion Euros in various beneficial projects for the citizens of Nigeria, of which Kano State has been a beneficiary over the past 12 years.

These projects include the Urban Water Supply project, Urban Mobility Project, Energy Grid projects, Projects on Higher Education, Mass Transportation project, and the request for Rehabilitation/Revival of Kano French Culture Centre, Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), among others.

