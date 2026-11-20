The Kano State Government has constituted an investigation committee to probe allegations of misconduct against the Provost and management of the College of Nursing Sciences, Kano.

The committee is mandated to investigate the allegations, examine their nature and determine whether they constitute misconduct, as well as make appropriate recommendations to the government.

According to a statement signed by Musa Tanko Muhammad, Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, the committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Alhaji Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdulkadir Shehu, is a member.

Other members include the Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Abba Adamu Danguguwa; Special Adviser on Health Services, Dr Ibrahim Musa; Deputy Director/Assistant General Secretary, Ministry of Health, Alhaji Rabilu Hamisu Garun Danga; Director of Medical Services, Ministry of Health, Dr Shehu Abdullahi Usman; and Director of Nursing Services, Ministry of Health, Dr Binta Ahmed.

The committee also has representatives of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Aminu Sani Mamman; the Academic Staff Union of College of Nursing Sciences (ASUCON), Abubakar Aminu Abdullahi; and the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives.

The Director of Political Affairs, REPA, Office of the SSG, Aminu Baba Tafida, will serve as Member/Secretary, while Kabiru Habibu Kyauta, Principal Assistant Secretary, REPA/SSG, will serve as Co-Secretary.

The government charged the committee to discharge its assignment with a high sense of responsibility, objectivity and fairness to ensure an impartial examination of the allegations and other issues surrounding the administration of the institution.

The investigation, according to the statement, underscores the government’s commitment to promoting accountability, transparency, institutional discipline and effective administration across its establishments.

The committee is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.