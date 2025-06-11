Kano govt sets up committee to investigate GSM market fire incident

The Kano State Government has formally inaugurated a committee to investigate and manage the aftermath of the recent fire outbreak at the GSM market, Farm Centre, Kano.

This was just as the state government warned against any attempt to politicise the support efforts.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, a copy made available to newsmen in Kano.

The inauguration ceremony was performed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, on behalf of the state governor.

The committee is charged with the responsibility of investigating the immediate and remote causes of the GSM market fire incident, assessing the extent of damage and recommending practical measures to forestall future occurrences.

Speaking at the inauguration, Farouk emphasised the need for a transparent and well-coordinated donation process.

He urged individuals, organisations, and well-meaning Nigerians who wish to assist the affected traders to channel all donations, assistance and support through the committee or official bank account designated by the state government.

The statement read, “The account name to deposit the assistance to is Farm Centre, GSM Market Fire Incident Support funds account number: 1310076187, Zenith Bank.

“The committee is to be chaired by the Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Nasiru Sule Garo, and comprises the representatives from key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), security agencies, traders’ associations, and the private sector.

“Other members include: Other memberships include: Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Special Services, representatives from Kano State Fire Service, Ministry of Information and Internal affairs, Director, Treasury, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigeria Police Force, KNUPDA, Farm Centre GSM Traders’ Association, Department of State Services (DSS), Kano State Investment and Properties, KACCIMA, and others.

“Also on the committee are local government officials, special advisers, and senior stakeholders from various government agencies and Abdulkadir Shehu AGS- HOC as Secretary of the committee

“The committee is expected to: Ascertain the causes of the fire outbreak, assess the level of damage and any loss of life.

“Evaluate the emergency and security response during the incident, examine current fire safety measures at the market, and recommend preventive strategies for future occurrences.

“Engage stakeholders and gather testimonies from victims and witnesses, compile a verified list and profiles of affected individuals and review the market layout and ensure it aligns with urban safety standards.

“Propose an administrative framework for better market management, manage and deposit all donations in the official government account and submit a comprehensive report with actionable recommendations within one week from the date of inauguration.

“The State Government reiterates its commitment to support the victims and ensure the rebuilding of the market in a safer and more organised manner.

“The state government, therefore, urges the cooperation of all stakeholders, as it is essential in achieving this goal.”

