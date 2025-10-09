Kano govt set to organise mass wedding for 2,000 couples

The Kano State Government has concluded all necessary arrangements to organise a mass wedding ceremony for no fewer than 2,000 couples.

This initiative is part of efforts to promote social welfare, strengthen family values, and curb social vices across the state.

However, it will be recalled that “The state government has earmarked N2.5 billion in its 2025 fiscal budget to fund the mass wedding program, a move that underscores its commitment to enhancing the welfare of citizens and promoting moral discipline.”

Making this known, the Deputy Commander-General of the Hisba Board, Sheikh Mujahid Aminudeen, said arrangements were underway to ensure the smooth execution of the mass wedding.

It was stated that the mass wedding is designed to assist vulnerable women, including widows, divorcees, and spinsters, while also reducing the financial strain on low-income couples who wish to marry.

Sheikh Aminudeen disclosed that “This program aims to address social challenges in our communities by promoting marriage among those who are ready but lack the financial means. It will also help reduce immoral behaviour and promote strong family values.”

He noted that as “part of the pre-wedding requirements, all intending couples are to register with the Hisba Board and undergo mandatory medical screening.”

According to him, “The tests will include checks for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, drug use, and genotype compatibility to ensure the health and safety of all participants.”

He further disclosed that the Hisba Board would soon release guidelines and registration dates for interested participants once the full logistics and funding arrangements are finalised.

