In a bid to alleviate the impact of subsidy removal and rising registration fees in tertiary institutions, the Kano state government has taken a significant step by reducing the school fees of state-owned tertiary institutions by 50 per cent.

Dr. Yusfu Kofar Mata, the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, explained in a recent interview that this move aims to provide financial relief to parents during these challenging economic times.

The decision to reduce school fees comes in response to the recent economic challenges and increased financial burdens faced by families.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration, recognising the economic difficulties, took the initiative to ease the financial strain on parents and students caused by the recent hike in registration fees.

Among the institutions benefiting from this fee reduction are Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YUMSUK), and Aminu Kano College of Islamic and Legal Studies (AKSIL). Additionally, Kano State Polytechnic, Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Audu Bako College of Agriculture, and Kano College of Remedial Science (KAS) are also included in this beneficial measure.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo





A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…