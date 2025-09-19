Kano govt recruits 4,315 teachers

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has issued letters of appointment to 4,315 former Better Service Delivery for All (BESDA) teachers, making their positions permanent and pensionable.

The governor also announced plans to recruit 2,616 qualified teachers through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to achieve the prescribed teacher-to-pupil ratio across all 44 local government areas.

Speaking at the launch and distribution of the appointment letters, Governor Yusuf said education remains the cornerstone of his administration’s development agenda.

He added that the ceremony reflects his strong belief in education as a fundamental tool for development.

“Let me say here that as you are inducted into this noble profession, I want to urge you to embrace our mission, teach with passion, serve with integrity, and dedicate yourselves selflessly to nurturing the minds and shaping our children’s character,” he stated.

According to him, as part of comprehensive education reforms, his administration has invested ₦200 million in a Teacher Loan Scheme, promoted thousands of teachers, approved 17,000 watchmen for school security, and initiated plans to provide 440 motorcycles and 300 tablet computers to school support officers.

Highlighting his commitment to educational excellence with an allocation of 31.4 per cent of the 2025 budget to education, Governor Yusuf noted that these efforts are yielding results. He pointed to Kano’s emergence as Nigeria’s top-performing state in the 2025 NECO SSCE, with 68,159 candidates achieving at least five credits, including English and Mathematics.

The governor urged teachers to see their roles as extending beyond the classroom, stressing the need to build character, instill values, and uphold ethical standards among pupils.

Commissioner for Education, Dr Haruna Ali Makoda, praised the performance of Kano candidates in the 2025 NECO SSCE, attributing the success to improved infrastructure and funding under the Yusuf administration.

Earlier, the Universal Basic Education Commission’s (UBEC) Zonal Director, Mrs Sidikat Shomope, who represented the Executive Secretary, Dr Aisha Garba, commended Kano’s decision to absorb the 4,315 former BESDA teachers. She described it as a “giant stride” that other states should emulate.

She added that teacher quality determines student outcomes, noting that education cannot succeed without qualified teachers, regardless of infrastructure and materials.

