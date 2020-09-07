Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that in an effort to boost education, the state government has recruited over 10,000 teachers to fast track implementation of its free Compulsory Education programme.

This was just as the Governor disclosed that the population of the Out-of-School children had dropped to less than 400,000 as against 1.3 million before the introduction of the programme in the state.

Ganduje made the assertion on Monday, at the National Consultative Workshop on the ECOWAS Post 2020 Vision on Monday in Kano.

Speaking on behalf of governor Ganduje, in the occasion, the Permanent Secretary Cabinet Office, Musa Yahaya-Bichi, disclosed that the measure was in line with the ECOWAS vision, aimed at achieving sustainable social and economic development in the sub-region.

According to him, the recruitment was designed to improve the teacher-pupil ratio, enhance school enrollment and reduce the number of Out-of-School children in the state.

The head of ECOWAS Unit, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Joseph Oyi, said: “We are looking at how education in the region will be harmonised so that we don’t have a disparity in the education certificate. And within the member states education certificate can be used without problems.”

“The workshop was designed to articulate the views of stakeholders on the impact of the ECOWAS Vision 2020,” he corroborated.

“This means that all activities of ECOWAS should be people-oriented, people inclusiveness in its programmes such as education and democracy among others.

