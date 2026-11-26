The Kano State Government has initiated plans to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Agency to check rising house rents and address irregularities in the state’s property sector.

The State Commissioner for Housing Development, Arc. Ibrahim Yakubu-Adamu, disclosed this while speaking with journalists shortly after defending the ministry’s 2027 budget proposal before the Kano State House of Assembly.

Yakubu-Adamu said the ministry had submitted a memo to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf seeking approval for the establishment of the agency, adding that the proposal was awaiting the governor’s consideration.

He explained that the proposed agency would regulate activities in the real estate sector, check alleged excesses by operators and address practices contributing to the rising cost of house rents in the state.

“We have sent a memo to His Excellency where we will create a real estate regulatory department or agency under the Ministry of Housing Development.

“It is in process, and I hope the governor will give us approval,” he said.

The commissioner also revealed that the National Assembly was considering a bill to establish a national agency responsible for regulating real estate activities across the country.

According to him, the National Assembly, through the office of its Speaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Housing and Habitat, Abdulmumini Jibril-Kofa, invited the ministry for consultations on the proposed legislation about two weeks ago.

“Similarly, just two weeks ago, the National Assembly, under the office of the Speaker and Chairman, Housing and Habitat, Abdulmumini Jibril-Kofa, invited us because they want to promulgate a bill that will create a national agency on real estate.

“The agency or department, if created, will be responsible for checking all excesses and what is happening in the real estate sector,” he added.

On the ministry’s programmes for 2027, Yakubu-Adamu said priority would be given to the completion and continuation of ongoing housing projects across the state.

He listed the Gwangwan Housing Estate, Gida Gida Mega City and the Rural Model Cities project, which is planned for all 36 local government areas, among the major projects to be pursued.

Other projects earmarked for implementation include the construction of commissioners’ quarters, CDS quarters and a protocol lodge at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The commissioner also identified the fencing of Amana City Phases One and Two as part of the ministry’s proposed projects for 2027.