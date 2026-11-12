Kano govt plans digital transformation, solar power for Radio Kano

The Kano State Government has unveiled plans to digitally transform Radio Kano and migrate the station from the national electricity grid to an independent solar power system as part of efforts to improve broadcasting services and reduce operational costs.

The State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Alhaji Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, disclosed this while commissioning the Abba Kabir Yusuf (AKY) Garden at Radio Kano.

The Commissioner said the garden was established to provide staff with a relaxing and refreshing environment where they could unwind, exchange ideas and regain energy to perform their professional responsibilities more effectively.

He explained that the initiative reflected the ministry’s commitment to improving workplace facilities and promoting staff welfare as essential components of institutional growth and efficient service delivery.

Dawakin Tofa further disclosed that Radio Kano would undergo significant digital transformation to meet global broadcasting standards, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen its competitiveness in the rapidly evolving media industry.

On the proposed solar power project, he said the initiative would take the station off the national electricity grid, significantly reduce electricity expenses and enable management to channel the savings into improving operations and strengthening its revenue-generating capacity.

The Commissioner also revealed that arrangements had been concluded to reposition the Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs as a revenue-driven ministry through the identification and development of viable revenue-generating opportunities across its departments and agencies.

According to him, the reforms would enhance financial sustainability, encourage innovation, improve service delivery and strengthen institutional efficiency.

In a statement signed by the Director of Special Duties in the State Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs, Sani Abba Yola, the Commissioner reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to modernising its operations, strengthening public information management and adopting innovative approaches that would promote productivity.

He commended the management and staff of Radio Kano for their dedication and urged them to embrace the ongoing reforms to achieve excellence and improve broadcasting services.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Radio Kano, Abubakar Adamu Rano, congratulated Dawakin Tofa on his recent appointment as Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs.

Rano also highlighted some of the achievements recorded by the station under the present administration and his leadership, expressing appreciation for the government’s continued support and commitment to repositioning Radio Kano for greater efficiency and improved broadcasting services.