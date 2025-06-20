Kano govt, IsDB train 1,000 youths in rice straw utilisation

The Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has commenced the training of 1, 000 youths in Kano on rice straw utilisation, primarily for livestock feed aimed at enhancing agriculture and self-reliance.

Making this known, the State Project Coordinator, KSADP, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad said during the commencement of the training, conducted at Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta, said that the initiative which is financed by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF), is aimed at creating jobs and income streams for the targeted beneficiaries, who were drawn mostly from rice producing communities in the state.

“This training on rice straw utilisation is crucial for promoting sustainable agriculture and creating economic opportunities.

“It was realised that rice production in Kano is increasing but the utilisation of rice straw is still minimal with most farmers burning them to prepare the land for dry season farming or using them to thatch their roofs.

“However, rice straw can be treated with urea and fed to livestock to achieve reasonable weight gains.

“By educating the youths about the various uses of rice straw instead of burning, such as composting and livestock feed, it can lead to reduced environmental pollution and increased income generation.

“With increased availability of the livestock feed from local rice fields, nomadism, which sometimes results in security challenges will be minimized, adding that the initiative has the potential to ensure improved relations between farmers and herdsmen in Kano,” he said

As a result, “the KSADP intends to create 200 production hubs around irrigation schemes and support each group with grant/credit for machines, materials and transportation, to produce and sell Urea-treated rice straw feed. We have already the procured machines.”

He added that during the harvest season, each group of five youth is expected to produce and sell 500 metric tonnes of the feed. “This activity will increase the availability of crop residue for livestock in the State”, Ibrahim added.

Speaking at the occasion, the Provost, Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Prof. Muhammad Wailare, said his institution is happy to co-organise the training, explaining that the beneficiaries would be exposed to various simple technologies on rice straw utilisation that will not only facilitate income generation but also promote sustainable agricultural practices and reduce environmental pollution.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

