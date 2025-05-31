Kano govt donates N1m each to families of 22 deceased athletes

Kano State Government has announced that it will give N1 million to each of the families of the 22 athletes who died in a road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, during a visit to Nasarawa Hospital, where the bodies of the deceased were deposited.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the deputy governor described the accident as a painful tragedy.

“This is a very sad day for Kano and the entire nation. These young athletes had just represented the state with pride at a national event, and some even won gold medals. Sadly, their lives were cut short just a few kilometers from home,” he said.

He also mentioned that the government would provide food and other relief items to support the grieving families.

He stated that Yusuf had ordered that financial support be given immediately to the families of the deceased and that proper medical care should be provided for the injured athletes.

“We have identified 20 of the victims here, while two others have already been taken home by their families. The Governor has asked the state government to fully support the affected families and make sure the injured get the best treatment,” Gwarzo said.

He assured that the government would continue supporting the families and handle the situation with care and responsibility.

“On behalf of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the people of Kano State, we send our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died. May Allah forgive their sins and grant them Jannatul Firdaus,” he said.

The Deputy Governor also visited Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital to comfort the seven injured athletes receiving treatment.

