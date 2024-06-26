The Kano State government has disbursed cheques totalling over N1.9 billion to the Chairmen of the Community Re-orientation Committee (CRC) for the renovation of primary school classrooms across all 44 local government areas.

Additionally, Governor Yusuf has allocated N2,925,000,140 for the construction of additional classrooms in public primary schools.

This announcement was made during a meeting at the Government House, as stated by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor’s spokesperson, in a press release issued on Wednesday in Kano.

Governor Yusuf emphasised the significance of investing in education, describing it as a crucial step towards ensuring quality education is accessible to every school-age child in Kano.

He also highlighted the state’s commitment to enhancing security and protecting public educational facilities, noting the immediate employment of 17,600 security guards.

Each local government area will receive a minimum of 400 guards to safeguard public schools.

The statement underscored Governor Yusuf’s unwavering commitment to declaring a state of emergency in the education sector, reflecting a substantial investment aimed at achieving this vision.

Recognising the pivotal role of CRCs in promoting social integration and improving school enrollment and attendance rates, Governor Yusuf reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering community leaders to oversee the education system and safeguard public infrastructure.

Governor Yusuf urged CRC committees to collaborate closely with stakeholders within their jurisdictions and seek technical support from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for project implementation.

He mandated CRC chairmen to ensure that all new classroom blocks bear the inscription “Kwankwasiyya/Gida-Gida” in honour of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s contributions to public education in Kano.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements across various sectors over the past year, Governor Yusuf called on all stakeholders to harmonise efforts towards establishing a future built on a foundation of quality education for present and future generations.

He reiterated the critical role of education in building a prosperous society and pledged to address urgent repairs and renovations in schools to create safe and conducive learning environments for students.

