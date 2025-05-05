Kano govt destroys 30 tonnes of illicit drugs

Kano State Government has destroyed 30 tonnes of illicit drugs and fake pharmaceutical products, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to eradicating drug abuse and trafficking across the state.

The State Commandant Taskforce on Anti-Illicit Drugs, Brigadier General Gambo Ahmad Maiadua, made the disclosure during the destruction of 30 tons of illicit drugs confiscated by the taskforce.

According to him, the taskforce, inaugurated in October 2023, has made significant seizures worth three billion naira in 2024 alone.

Brigadier General Maiadua then added that the committee has identified and cracked down on flashpoints in the state, including Kofar Ruwa and Sabon Gari, where illicit drugs and other contraband were often peddled.

He reassured the commitment of the taskforce committee in ensuring that Kano becomes illicit drugs aimed at building a bright future for the younger generation.

Speaking at the occasion, the State Commissioner of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata, who doubles as Chairman of the Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation committee, commended security agencies for their synergy in carrying out the task.

However, representing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Dr Kofarmata emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling the menace of illicit drugs and fake pharmaceuticals.

While the State Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abubakar Idris Ahmad, reassured the commitment of his agency in the fight against drug abuse in the state.

Highlights of the event include goodwill messages from various stakeholders who graced the occasion.