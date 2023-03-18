Kola Oyelere

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP,)! 2023 presidential candidate, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Kano government of allegedly deploying people to stop the collation process about to commence.

This was just as he stated that “far we are leading, and it’s obvious they are now restless because they know in any free and fair election, we will always win”.

Disclosing this on Saturday Dr Kwankwaso to Journalists at his Miller Road residence said, “We have been informed about the ruling APC’s plans to prevent collation from leading to the cancellation of today’s elections”.

He said,” They were buying votes in the morning at five N5,000 per head, but still didn’t get what they want.”

He hinted that ” Now they are moving out from government house, going round with their thugs directed to disrupt the Collation process

He however disclosed that ” We charge our supporters to be vigilant and safeguard their ballot boxes and ensure these desperate people do not succeed”.

“We call on security agencies to remain neutral and ensure our democracy is preserved”, he charged.

But in a swift reaction, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed, a source within the party said the opposition party were only interested in propaganda adding that the allegation was baseless.

