The Kano State Government has dismissed allegations by a former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, accusing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of instigating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate him.

The government described the allegations as misleading and politically motivated, insisting that Governor Yusuf had no involvement whatsoever in Kwankwaso’s dealings with the anti-corruption agency.

In a statement, the government said Kwankwaso had been engaging with the EFCC long before the emergence of the present administration, stressing that it was wrong to link Governor Yusuf to an issue that predated his government.

It also rejected Kwankwaso’s attempt to associate Governor Yusuf with the internal crisis and court cases involving the New Nigeria Development (NDC), describing them as internal party matters arising from disagreements within the party.

According to the government, Kano State has no involvement in the legal proceedings surrounding the party’s internal disputes.

The statement accused the former governor of attempting to use Governor Yusuf as a target to attract public sympathy and regain political relevance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It advised Kwankwaso to concentrate on resolving the challenges confronting his political camp rather than blaming the state government for issues it said were unrelated to the administration.

“Governor Yusuf was elected to govern Kano State, not to engage in endless political arguments or take responsibility for the internal problems of other political parties,” the statement said.

The government further urged Kwankwaso to stop dragging the governor into matters that have nothing to do with him and to allow the administration to concentrate on delivering its promises to the people.

It maintained that the people of Kano State would have the opportunity to express their judgment through the ballot in 2027, adding that attempts to gain public sympathy through what it described as political blackmail and unfounded allegations would not change the situation.

The statement reaffirmed that Governor Yusuf remained focused on governance, development and the welfare of the people of Kano State.