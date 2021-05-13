Kano govt declares Friday work-free day

KANO state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared Friday, May 14 as work-free day to enable Muslim faithful continue with the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

This was contained in a statement signed by state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Thursday.

He, however, disclosed that the decision was in consideration of the fact that Wednesday, May 12, which was part of the two-day Eid holiday declared by the Federal Government fell within the 30 days of Ramadan period.

The governor, according to the statement, felicited the Muslim Ummah and called for sober reflection and sharing of goodwill among adherents.

It also urged people in the state to use the occasion, particularly during Jumu’at service, to pray for peace to continue to reign in the state and the country in general.

