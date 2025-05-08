Kano govt bans live political broadcasts

The Kano State Government has imposed a ban on all live political programmes on radio and television in a move aimed at curbing the spread of inflammatory speech and safeguarding public order.

The announcement was made by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, during a meeting with media executives in Kano.

He said the measure is intended to promote responsible broadcasting and prevent the misuse of public platforms for abusive or provocative political discourse.

“We are not out to gag the media or suppress political opposition,” Waiya clarified. “Our concern is to uphold responsible communication that aligns with the cultural and religious sensitivities of Kano State.”

According to the commissioner, the government had observed a growing trend of derogatory and abusive language during live political discussions, which it believes poses a risk to public peace and decency.

To reinforce the policy, new broadcast guidelines now require all guests featured on political programmes in the state to sign an undertaking committing not to make offensive or inflammatory comments. In addition, presenters have been cautioned against asking leading or provocative questions that could trigger heated or divisive responses.

Waiya noted that previous engagements with media professionals had already led to a noticeable reduction in on-air verbal abuse and commended the media for their cooperation.

“This is a collective effort to preserve the integrity of our media and ensure the dignity of the state is not compromised,” he added.

The state government has also launched a sensitisation campaign targeting political commentators, media figures, and religious leaders to encourage constructive public dialogue.

