Kano govt approves over N304m for varsity staff allowances

Kano state executive council has given approval for the payment of N304, 145, 735.91 million earned allowance for 287 eligible academic staff of Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YMSU).

This is just as the council said that the instalment payment of the outstanding total staff allowances would be paid in a monthly trench that takes effect from October 2022.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s weekly meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, Wednesday.

According to him, the breakdown of the amount translates to N297, 643, 990.17 million for verified staff, while the sum of N6, 501, 745.74 million is estimated for the settlement of 10 other academic staff whose names were inadvertently omitted during the previous payment exercise.

Malam Garba stated that approval has also been given by the council for the release of N82, 101, 600.00 million to YMSU for direct furnishing and provision of equipment to the Faculty of Science to enhance and provide a more conducive atmosphere for research, teaching and learning at the Ivory Tower.

He said the approval for the furnishing exercise would be on phase I, wing A faculty building at the main campus of the university, which has a total capacity structure of 56 staff offices and seven lecture halls.

The commissioner also announced that the council has approved the release of N84, 923, 601.00 million to the State University of Science and Technology, Wudil for the payment of outstanding Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) and teaching practice allowances for two sessions of 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 to eligible academic staff.





He explained that the amount covers SIWES supervision allowances, transportation, field course and teaching practice supervision to deserving staff of the university.