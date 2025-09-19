Kano govt approves N500m for agriculture, irrigation projects

The Kano State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Dannuma Mahmud, has announced that the state government has approved the release of N500 million as counterpart funding for the Sustainable Power and Irrigation Programme.

This initiative aims to demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring food security, resilience, and improved productivity.

Dr. Mahmud noted that the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has shown this commitment through concrete actions, including the recruitment of 1,038 agricultural and agriculture-related extension workers.

He emphasised that these efforts align with the vision of the current administration under Governor Yusuf to create an enabling environment for both local and external investments, promote sustainable agriculture, and enhance the livelihoods of the state’s residents.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner, Dr. Bashir Sunusi, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, shared this information during a program titled “Sensitisation Workshop on the Establishment of Multi-Stakeholders Agriculture Forum (MAF) for the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Programme” held in Kano.

Dr. Sunusi described the SAPZ programme as a transformative initiative designed to unlock agriculture’s full potential by driving value addition, attracting investments, creating jobs, and strengthening linkages across the agricultural value chain.

At the event, Dr. (Mrs.) Olubunmi Ademola Iluromi from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security congratulated the participants on taking a crucial step toward establishing the Multi-Stakeholders Agribusiness Forum (MAF).

She emphasised that this initiative is a vital component of the SAPZ Programme, representing the collaborative effort to unite diverse stakeholders—from policymakers and private sector leaders to rural farmers and financial institutions—towards a common goal.

Dr. Ademola Iluromi stated, “The Multi-Stakeholder Agribusiness Forum in Kano State is a bold and visionary step that signals a new era of coordinated action. Here, government, the private sector, civil society, and development partners converge to unlock agriculture’s full potential—not just as a source of livelihood, but as a driver of industrialisation, innovation, and economic resilience.”

The national coordinator of the SAPZ, Dr. Kabir Yusuf, expressed in his speech, “We are at a pivotal moment for Kano’s agricultural sector. For decades, our state has been recognised as a hub of commerce and agriculture, but we have yet to fully unlock its potential.”

Represented by Abel Ameh, the Rural Institutions Development Specialist for the SAPZ programme, Dr. Yusuf highlighted the importance of building not just infrastructure but also a new agricultural economy—one that is modern, sustainable, and inclusive.

Earlier, Alhaji Aminu Ilyasu, the state coordinator for SAPZ, stated, “This forum is the cornerstone of our strategy. It is the platform that will bring together all of us here—policymakers, investors, development partners, and most importantly, our farmers—to work as one.”

He added, “The MAF will serve as our collective brain, where we can solve problems, share insights, and co-create solutions. We are committed to breaking down silos and building bridges of cooperation. We recognise that no single entity can achieve this transformation alone. It requires a unified effort from the government for policy, the private sector for investment, and our rural institutions for on-the-ground implementation.”

